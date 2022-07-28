Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will reportedly cost $229.99

Samsung next Unpacked event is coming up in a couple of weeks, and while we’ve learned a lot about the Fold 4 and Flip 3, we’re finally starting to see leaks about the rumoured Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

According to 9to5Google, Samsung’s next wireless earbuds will cost $229.99 (roughly $295). This is a $30 USD (roughly $38 CAD) increase over the original Galaxy Buds Pro and $80 USD more than the current Galaxy Buds 2.

It’s currently unclear why there’s this much of a price increase. However, the Buds 2 Pro will reportedly feature 24-bit audio. Additionally, the source confirmed the colours for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. According to the report, the 40mm Watch 5 will be available in gold, gray and silver, and the 44mm model will come in blue, gray and silver. Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only be available in black and gray.

We’ll learn more about the Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event on August 10th. For more on the tech giant’s next Unpacked keynote, check out our article that outlines everything to expect from the event.

Source: 9to5Google