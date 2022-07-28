OnePlus 10T to feature the most RAM yet in a OnePlus phone

OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 10T is set to be unveiled on August 3rd at an in-person event in New York City, and while OnePlus has tried to keep pivotal information about the device under wraps, leaks and rumours have come in plenty.

Now, the company’s official Indian Twitter account has come out and confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s first device to feature 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, the highest RAM in a OnePlus device ever, overtaking the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

Having 35 browser tabs open is cool, but have you tried opening 35 apps on your phone? The #OnePlus10T is a master at multitasking. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 28, 2022

Previous leaks and rumours have suggested that the device will also be available in a 128GB storage configuration. From what we know so far, it looks like the device will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and will get rid of the alert slider.

On the front, the device reportedly rocks a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,412 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a hole-punch 16-megapixel front camera. On the rear, the device is expected to have a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The flagship is expected to be available in two colours: ‘Jade Green’ and ‘Moonstone Black,’ as seen in the header image.