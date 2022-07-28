Disney+ adds Dolby Atmos spatial audio to Apple TV 4K app

The Disney+ app on Apple TV 4K will now support spatial audio via Dolby Atmos, as reported by FlatPanelsHD.

The new feature comes as part of the Disney+ app update on tvOS 15 (update version 2.9.5) and allows you to watch movies and TV shows in spatial audio via Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods Max or the HomePod speaker.

Despite Dolby Atmos being present within the app, the Disney+ app was previously limited to 5.1 sound on the Apple TV 4K using Apple’s audio hardware.

The same update on Android TVs, on the other hand, seems to have broken Dolby Atmos. As reported by 9to5Google, Dolby Atmos has stopped working on certain Sony TVs, Nvidia Shield, Chromecast, TCL Android TVs, Hisense Android TVs, and other Android TV and Google TV devices after update version 2.9.1. The same was corroborated by Reddit users. It is unclear when a fix will be released. However, users have found that sideloading back to the Disney+ app’s 2.8.0 version seems to get rid of the issue.

Check out what’s new on Disney+ in August here. A regular Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month in Canada; however, in an attempt to make its streaming service more attractive to non-subscribers, Disney has announced that it will introduce a cheaper ad-enabled subscription tier to Disney+. Read more about it here.

Source: FlatPanelsHD, 9to5Google