CIRA awards digital literacy, infrastructure, and cybersecurity projects $1.25 million

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has awarded 16 recipients $1.35 million through its Community Investment Program.

The grant, run by the not-for-profit that manages the .ca domain, funds community internet projects.

This year, funding went towards Indigenous, northern, and student projects focusing on digital literacy, infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

“The projects funded showcase the leadership, ingenuity and foresight of communities across the country, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts they will have on Canada’s digital landscape,” Byron Holland, CIRA’s president and CEO, said.

Projects from all three of the country’s northern territories received funding, along with projects in Alberta, B.C., Ontario, Quebec, and for the first time, Prince Edward Island.

The project in that province, the Cybersafe Islanders project, addresses cybersafety concerns among youth.

A complete list of project descriptions is available on CIRA’s website.

Image credit: CIRA

Source: CIRA