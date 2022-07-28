Bell expands 5G+ access across southern Ontario

Telecom-giant Bell has expanded its 3500MHz spectrum access to cities in Ontario.

The spectrum is presented as 5G+ and is now available in Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie, and parts of Mississauga. The company initially launched the spectrum in Toronto last month and says speeds in the city are 50 percent faster.

5G+ gives customers faster services through improved speed, latency, and network capacity.

It’s available to customers in the selected areas who have a compatible device and an Ultimate plan. Bell offers two: the Ultimate 45 with 45GB of data for $95/ month and the Ultimate 50 with 50GB of data for $105/ month.

Bell will continue expanding the spectrum with plans to cover 40 percent of the country’s population by the end of the year.

“Ontario is just the beginning, and we look forward to rolling it out to more Canadians, and delivering on our promise to provide the latest technology and best experience for our customers,” Stephen Howe, Bell’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, said.

5G standalone core network

Bell says it will roll out its standalone network “soon.” As seen with the rollout of 5G+, Toronto will be the first to benefit, with enterprise customers getting access first. The move will unlock faster speeds and lower latency, eventually leading to network slicing.

Source: Bell