Amazon discounts Echo and Fire TV stick bundles by 23 percent

Similar to the select Fire TVs on sale, Amazon Canada has also slashed the prices of its Echo and Fire TV Stick bundles.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick for $$99.98 (save $30)
- Echo Dot with Clock and Fire TV Stick 4K for $119.98 (save $30)
- Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K for $159.98 (save $40)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Fire TV Stick for $89.98 (save $25)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada