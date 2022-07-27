Razer launches three new gaming keyboards under DeathStalker lineup

Razer’s 2012-released Deathstalker keyboard was one of the company’s best-selling keyboards. However, its mediocre chiclet keycaps, membrane switches and expensive price tag resulted in it being phased out rather quickly.

Now, the Deathstalker is making a comeback in the form of the new DeathStalker V2 Pro, DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless and DeathStalker V2, with both linear and clicky variants of Razer’s low-profile optical switches across all three keyboards.

The keyboards feature a sleek and low-profile design, and according to Razer, the line is all about high-performance, with laser-etched keycaps and a slim-line aluminum top plate for durability. “The original DeathStalker became a fan favorite due to its innovative chiclet-style design and next-level typing feel within a sleek low-profile form factor,” said Chris Mitchell, head of the PC gaming division at Razer. “With the new DeathStalker V2 range, we’ve kept the low-profile aesthetic of the original keyboard, but included our latest technology innovations, such as Razer Optical Switches and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, to give gamers a fast, feature-packed gaming keyboard experience.”

Both the V2 Pro and V2 Pro Tenkeyless feature the ‘Razer HyperSpeed Wireless,’ a fast, stable and reliable wireless connection which, according to Razer, is on par with traditional wired connections. Both the keyboards also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, alongside a battery life of between 40 to 50 hours on a single charge.

The Deathstalked V2 takes all of the performance and durability features from the V2 Pro, and packs it in a wired keyboard with multi-functional media buttons and a media roller.

Check out the chart below to compare the three new Deathstalker models:

RAZER DEATHSTALKER V2 PRO RAZER DEATHSTALKER V2 PRO TENKEYLESS RAZER DEATHSTALKER V2 Razer Low-profile Optical Switches Razer Low-profile Optical Switches Razer Low-profile Optical Switches 70-million keystroke lifespan 70-million keystroke lifespan 70-million keystroke lifespan Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology Wired Multi-functional media button and media roller Multi-functional media button and media roller Multi-functional media button and media roller Ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps Ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps Ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options 40-hour Battery Life 50-hour Battery Life Wired Razer Synapse enabled Razer Synapse enabled Razer Synapse enabled Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles Fully programmable key with on-the-fly- macro recording Fully programmable key with on-the-fly- macro recording Fully programmable key with on-the-fly- macro recording N-key roll over N-key roll over N-key roll over Gaming mode option Gaming mode option Gaming mode option Detachable braided fiber Type C cable Detachable braided fiber Type C cable Detachable braided fiber Type C cable 5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case 5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case 5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case

The Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro is available to order off of the Razer webstore or Amazon Canada in both ‘Clicky Optical’ and ‘Linear Optical’ variants for $329.99.

The Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless seems to be out of stock on the Razer website, but is available for $289.99 on Amazon.

The Razer Deathstalker V2 ‘Clicky Optical’ variant seems to be out of stock on Razer’s website, and unavailable on Amazon. The keyboard’s ‘Linear Optical’ version is available on the Razer website for $259.99.

Learn more about the new lineup of keyboards here.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer