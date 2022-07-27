What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in August

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in August.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in August.

Netflix

Prison Break: Seasons 1-5 (August 14th)

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 (August 24th)

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4 (August 31st)

Prime Video

The Big Sick (August 1st)

Baronness Von Sketch Show: Season 4 (August 5th)

The Craft: Legacy (August 19th)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (September 1st)

Bones (September 15th)

Crave