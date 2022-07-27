Adam Sandler surprises Guelph, Ontario restaurant while shooting Netflix movie

Residents of Guelph, Ontario were quite surprised over the weekend when they spotted none other than Adam Sandler.

The Happy Gilmore star, who’s currently shooting the Netflix comedy film You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, made a stop on July 24th at Guelph Milestones. Interestingly, Brad Clarke, the manager of the restaurant, confirmed the next day on his Instagram page that Sandler also came back to dine in again.

It’s no secret that Sandler has been filming the Netflix movie in Ontario, as he was spotted on Canada Day in the Port Credit neighbourhood of Mississauga and, a few days later, playing basketball with Torontonians. That said, people likely didn’t imagine he’d pop up in Guelph.

According to CTV News, Sandler was only set to film in “The Royal City” until July 26th. It’s unclear where else in Ontario the film will shoot, although CTV News reports that production is expected to continue until mid-August. Therefore, those in other parts of the province might want to keep an eye out for The Sandman — you never know where he might turn up!

An adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel of the same name, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah tells the story of the events that threaten to ruin a girl’s bat mitzvah plans. Notably, Sandler is co-starring alongside his children Sunny and Sadie and wife Jackie, as well as Frozen‘s Idina Menzel, who played his wife in the acclaimed Netflix film Uncut Gems.

A release date for You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has not yet been confirmed.

In other news that relates to Sandler, Netflix and Canada, Juancho Hernangomez — the real-life NBA player who co-starred with the actor in the steamer’s Hustle film earlier this year (pictured above) — is reportedly nearing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: CTV News