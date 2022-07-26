Sony offers ‘early look’ at the PlayStation VR2’s user experience

Sony has offered an “early look” at the user experience (UX) of its PlayStation VR2 headset.

In a blog post, the company outlined the following four features.

See-Through View

This option will allow users to look through the headset into the real world without having to take it off. This could be helpful in cases like positioning, locating your Sense controllers and more.

There will be a card in the Control Center for easy toggling off See-Through View, as well as quick access to other PS VR2 settings.

Broadcasting

Using a PS5 HD Camera, you’ll be able to record and broadcast yourself while playing a PS VR2 game. It’s important to note that the camera is sold separately at $79.99 CAD.

Customizing the play area

After the PS VR2’s embedded cameras scan your room, the accompanying Sense controllers can be used to adjust the play area to your liking. These settings can be modified at will as long as the headset is connected and will be saved for future use.

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

In VR Mode, players can interact with VR game content through a 360 viewpoint. This will display in a 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a 90Hz/120Hz frame rate. Cinematic Mode, meanwhile, is for all non-VR game and media content, such as PS5 menu navigation. This content will be shown in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.

That’s all for the latest update on the next-gen PS VR headset. It’s important to note, however, that Sony still hasn’t confirmed pricing or release timing for the device. At the end of its latest blog post, it promised to “share more information soon, including launch date and additional games coming to the platform.”

So far, confirmed games include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 (remake) and Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Source: PlayStation