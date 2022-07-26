Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 renders surface showing four colour variants

With just a few weeks to go before the foldable’s official launch, leaked renders of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 4 are still appearing. Giznext, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has posted new alleged official press renders of this clamshell foldable.

According to the leak, we’ll see the device in four colourways, including ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Pink Gold,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘Blue.’

Recent reports indicate that the Flip 4 will be available in three different models, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB of storage. The prices are tipped to start at €1080 ($1,410 CAD), €1158 ($1,511 CAD), and €1275 ($1,664 CAD). Additionally, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip, Android 12 OS topped with One UI and three cameras, two 12-megapixel sensors on the rear and one 10-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will launch on August 10th at the company’s Unpacked event alongside the Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Source: @OnLeaks, GizNext