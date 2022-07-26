You can live stream the Osheaga festival on TikTok

Quebec’s Osheaga music festival is being live-streamed exclusively on TikTok.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this summer, Osheaga is partnering with Osheaga and will be streaming more than 24 hours of the festival’s performances exclusively on TikTok between July 29th and 31st.

The live performances will be hosted on the Osheaga TikTok profile @osheaga_festival, for free. The first day will kick off at 2pm ET on July 29th and continue until the festival concludes on July 31st. The streaming schedule will be released soon.

TikTokCanada and MusicOnTikTok will give behind-the-scenes access to the festival and the artists that will be performing.

Source: TikTok