40 percent of travellers at Windsor border crossing not filling out ArriveCAN

Upwards of 40 percent of travellers arriving at the Windsor, Ontario border crossing aren’t filling out ArriveCAN.

Mark Weber, president of the Customs and Immigration Union, told CBC’s Windsor Morning that travellers are either incorrectly filing the app out, forgetting to do it, or don’t understand that it’s mandatory.

In turn, border officers have to help people fill the app out, further creating delays first started with low staffing levels.

“We’re in a situation where we’re kind of not doing our actual work as border service officers anymore. All of our time is being spent on the app,” Weber said.

Despite the ongoing complaints against the app, the government stands by its use. “As travel volumes have increased in the spring and early summer of 2022, the use of ArriveCAN has become more important to relieving pressure at the border,” the Public Health Agency of Canada told the news outlet.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CBC Windsor