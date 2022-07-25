Seven-year-old boy has finger crushed by a chess-playing robot

Robots are great on your team, but not so much on the opposite, especially in a chess match. And while chess-playing robots might seem harmless at first, this seven-year-old boy from Moscow (as seen in the video below) would tell you differently.

As reported by The Guardian, the incident took place on Tuesday, July 19th, and saw the robot get a hold of the seven-year-old boy’s finger. The robot subsequently broke his finger.

“The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places by specialists for a long time. Apparently, the operators overlooked some flaws. The child made a move, and after that it is necessary to give time for the robot to respond, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot,” said Sergey Lazarev, Moscow Chess Federation president, in an interview with The Guardian.

The robot held onto the boy’s finger for several seconds before people rushed in to free him. The report suggests that the boy got a cast on his finger, and returned the next day to finish off the tournament, with volunteers helping him record the moves.

“We will coordinate to understand what happened and try to help [the family] in any way we can. And the robot’s operators, apparently, will have to think about strengthening protection so that such a situation does not happen again,” said Lazarev.

In other robot-related news, Malmesbury, England-based Dyson recently announced that it’s working on three robot prototypes and aims to hire over 700 engineers over the course of the next five years to polish its robotics technology.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Guardian