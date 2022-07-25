fbpx
New on Prime Video: August 2022

A League of Their Own, Thirteen Lives and more are hitting Prime Video this August

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 25, 202212:32 PM EDT
Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and August 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.

August 1st

Law & Order: Seasons 6-16

August 4th

All or Nothing: Arsenal (Amazon Original)

August 5th

  • Thirteen Lives (Amazon Original)
  • The Outlaws: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Licorice Pizza

August 6th

  • The Hustle

August 10th

Rutherford Falls on Showcase

August 11th

  • The Duke
  • Last Survivors

August 12th

  • A League of Their Own (Amazon Original)
  • Cosmic Love (Amazon Original)
  • Noticia De Un Secuestro (Amazon Original)
  • National Champions
  • Alone: Frozen on History
  • Secret Headquarters on Paramount+

August 14th

  • Father Stu
  • Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC+
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz 

August 15th

Chesapeake Shores on Super Channel 

August 19th

  • Making the Cut: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
    The Italian Job
  • The Island

August 24th

  • Nine Bullets

August 26th

  • Big Gold Brick
  • Samaritan (Amazon Original)
  • Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Amazon Original0
  • Old School Tropic Thunder
  • Measure of Revenge

Leaving Prime Video in August

  • The Big Sick (August 1st)
  • Baronness Von Sketch Show: Season 4 (August 5th)
  • The Craft: Legacy (August 19th)
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer (September 1st)
  • Bones (September 15th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on AndroidiOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

