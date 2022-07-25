New on Prime Video: August 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and August 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.
August 1st
Law & Order: Seasons 6-16
August 4th
All or Nothing: Arsenal (Amazon Original)
August 5th
- Thirteen Lives (Amazon Original)
- The Outlaws: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Licorice Pizza
August 6th
- The Hustle
August 10th
Rutherford Falls on Showcase
August 11th
- The Duke
- Last Survivors
August 12th
- A League of Their Own (Amazon Original)
- Cosmic Love (Amazon Original)
- Noticia De Un Secuestro (Amazon Original)
- National Champions
- Alone: Frozen on History
- Secret Headquarters on Paramount+
August 14th
- Father Stu
- Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC+
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz
August 15th
Chesapeake Shores on Super Channel
August 19th
- Making the Cut: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
The Italian Job
- The Island
August 24th
- Nine Bullets
August 26th
- Big Gold Brick
- Samaritan (Amazon Original)
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Amazon Original0
- Old School Tropic Thunder
- Measure of Revenge
Leaving Prime Video in August
- The Big Sick (August 1st)
- Baronness Von Sketch Show: Season 4 (August 5th)
- The Craft: Legacy (August 19th)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer (September 1st)
- Bones (September 15th)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.