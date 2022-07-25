New on Prime Video: August 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and August 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.

August 1st

Law & Order: Seasons 6-16

August 4th

All or Nothing: Arsenal (Amazon Original)

August 5th

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Original)

The Outlaws: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Licorice Pizza

August 6th

The Hustle

August 10th

Rutherford Falls on Showcase

August 11th

The Duke

Last Survivors

August 12th

A League of Their Own (Amazon Original)

Cosmic Love (Amazon Original)

Noticia De Un Secuestro (Amazon Original)

National Champions

Alone: Frozen on History

Secret Headquarters on Paramount+

August 14th

Father Stu

Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC+

Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz

August 15th

Chesapeake Shores on Super Channel

August 19th

Making the Cut: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

The Italian Job

The Italian Job The Island

August 24th

Nine Bullets

August 26th

Big Gold Brick

Samaritan (Amazon Original)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Amazon Original0

Old School Tropic Thunder

Measure of Revenge

Leaving Prime Video in August

The Big Sick (August 1st)

Baronness Von Sketch Show: Season 4 (August 5th)

The Craft: Legacy (August 19th)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (September 1st)

Bones (September 15th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.