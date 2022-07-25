New on Disney+ Canada: August 2022

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in August.

Notably, it’s a big month for both Marvel and Star Wars. With the former, there’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany, while the latter has the Rogue One prequel Andor with Diego Luna.

See below for the full list:

August 3rd

The Bear (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star Original]

Breeders (Season 3) [Star]

Lightyear

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]

What We Do In The Shadows [Star]

August 4th

The Orville (Season 3) [Star]

August 5th

Explorer: The Deepest Cave

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation [Disney+ Original]

42 to 1 [Star]

Prey [Star Original]

Tommy [Star]

24: Legacy (Season 1) [Star]

August 10th

Bluey (Season 3 — 25 episodes)

I Am Groot (premiere — five shorts) [Disney+ Original]

Maggie (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star Original]

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

August 12th

Disney Summer Magic Quest

The Dominican Dream [Star]

Phi Slama Jama [Star]

Survive and Advance [Star]

There’s No Place Like Home [Star]

This Fool (Season 1) [Star]

August 15th

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Disney+ Original]

August 17th

Grown-ish (Season 4) [Star]

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)

The Old Man (Season 1) [Star]

Prison Break (Season 5) [Star]

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]

When Sharks Attack (Season 8)

August 19th

Baby Sharks

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Camo Sharks

Counting Jaws

Jaws vs. Boats

Maui Shark Mystery

Nature Boy [Star]

Shark Queens

Shark Side of the Moon

Sharks That Eat Everything

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?

August 24th

Disney Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)

Fearless: Inside the Story of the AFLW (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]

Mormon No More (Season 1) [Star]

Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 3, two-episode premiere) [Star]

August 25th

Mike (two-episode premiere) [Star Original]

August 26th

The Best That Never Was [Star]

The Book of Manning [Star]

Brian and the Boz [Star]

Catholics vs. Convicts [Star]

Fantastic Lies [Star]

The Gospel According to Mac [Star]

Pony Excess [Star]

Trojan War [Star]

Youngstown Boys [Star]

August 31st

Andor (Season 1 premiere, two episodes) [Disney+ Original]

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in July here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios