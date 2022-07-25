New on Disney+ Canada: August 2022

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in August.
Notably, it’s a big month for both Marvel and Star Wars. With the former, there’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany, while the latter has the Rogue One prequel Andor with Diego Luna.
See below for the full list:
August 3rd
- The Bear (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star Original]
- Breeders (Season 3) [Star]
- Lightyear
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]
- What We Do In The Shadows [Star]
August 4th
- The Orville (Season 3) [Star]
August 5th
- Explorer: The Deepest Cave
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation [Disney+ Original]
- 42 to 1 [Star]
- Prey [Star Original]
- Tommy [Star]
- 24: Legacy (Season 1) [Star]
August 10th
- Bluey (Season 3 — 25 episodes)
- I Am Groot (premiere — five shorts) [Disney+ Original]
- Maggie (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star Original]
- Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
August 12th
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- The Dominican Dream [Star]
- Phi Slama Jama [Star]
- Survive and Advance [Star]
- There’s No Place Like Home [Star]
- This Fool (Season 1) [Star]
August 15th
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Disney+ Original]
August 17th
- Grown-ish (Season 4) [Star]
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)
- The Old Man (Season 1) [Star]
- Prison Break (Season 5) [Star]
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- When Sharks Attack (Season 8)
August 19th
- Baby Sharks
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Camo Sharks
- Counting Jaws
- Jaws vs. Boats
- Maui Shark Mystery
- Nature Boy [Star]
- Shark Queens
- Shark Side of the Moon
- Sharks That Eat Everything
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
- World’s Biggest Hammerhead?
August 24th
- Disney Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
- Fearless: Inside the Story of the AFLW (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Mormon No More (Season 1) [Star]
- Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 3, two-episode premiere) [Star]
August 25th
- Mike (two-episode premiere) [Star Original]
August 26th
- The Best That Never Was [Star]
- The Book of Manning [Star]
- Brian and the Boz [Star]
- Catholics vs. Convicts [Star]
- Fantastic Lies [Star]
- The Gospel According to Mac [Star]
- Pony Excess [Star]
- Trojan War [Star]
- Youngstown Boys [Star]
August 31st
- Andor (Season 1 premiere, two episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren [Star]
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
