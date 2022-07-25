fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: August 2022

Regina's own Tatiana Maslany leads Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy co-starring Mark Ruffalo's Hulk

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jul 25, 20225:32 PM EDT
She-Hulk

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in August.

Notably, it’s a big month for both Marvel and Star Wars. With the former, there’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany, while the latter has the Rogue One prequel Andor with Diego Luna.

See below for the full list:

August 3rd

  • The Bear (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star Original]
  • Breeders (Season 3) [Star]
  • Lightyear
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]
  • What We Do In The Shadows [Star]

August 4th

  • The Orville (Season 3) [Star]

August 5th

  • Explorer: The Deepest Cave
  • The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
  • Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation [Disney+ Original]
  • 42 to 1 [Star]
  • Prey [Star Original]
  • Tommy [Star]
  • 24: Legacy (Season 1) [Star]

August 10th

  • Bluey (Season 3 — 25 episodes)
  • I Am Groot (premiere — five shorts) [Disney+ Original]
  • Maggie (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star Original]
  • Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

August 12th

  • Disney Summer Magic Quest
  • The Dominican Dream [Star]
  • Phi Slama Jama [Star]
  • Survive and Advance [Star]
  • There’s No Place Like Home [Star]
  • This Fool (Season 1) [Star]

August 15th

  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Disney+ Original]

August 17th

  • Grown-ish (Season 4) [Star]
  • Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)
  • The Old Man (Season 1) [Star]
  • Prison Break (Season 5) [Star]
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • When Sharks Attack (Season 8)

August 19th

  • Baby Sharks
  • Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
  • Camo Sharks
  • Counting Jaws
  • Jaws vs. Boats
  • Maui Shark Mystery
  • Nature Boy [Star]
  • Shark Queens
  • Shark Side of the Moon
  • Sharks That Eat Everything
  • Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
  • World’s Biggest Hammerhead?

August 24th

  • Disney Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
  • Fearless: Inside the Story of the AFLW (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • Mormon No More (Season 1) [Star]
  • Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 3, two-episode premiere) [Star]

August 25th

  • Mike (two-episode premiere) [Star Original]

August 26th

  • The Best That Never Was [Star]
  • The Book of Manning [Star]
  • Brian and the Boz [Star]
  • Catholics vs. Convicts [Star]
  • Fantastic Lies [Star]
  • The Gospel According to Mac [Star]
  • Pony Excess [Star]
  • Trojan War [Star]
  • Youngstown Boys [Star]

August 31st

  • Andor (Season 1 premiere, two episodes) [Disney+ Original]
  • When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in July here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

