Pixel 6a rumoured to have fingerprint scanner security issue

Google’s Pixel 6a won’t launch until later this week, on July 28th; however, there are a few people who currently have the device and are reporting some big issues.

According to Reddit and some YouTube videos, some people have noticed that the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint sensor may unlock for anyone who uses the device.

This is a big problem as it’s definitely a security risk.

Google hasn’t officially addressed the issue, and this could just be just a pre-launch bug that can be fixed with a day-1 update. Hopefully, this bug gets clarified shortly or before the handset officially releases.

This is not an issue that MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont reported in his review.

Source: Android Authority