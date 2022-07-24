Are you going to buy Google’s Pixel 6a?

Google’s Pixel 6a hits stores in one week, and we’d like to know if you plan to purchase this mid-range beast.

MobileSyrup reporter Jon Lamont reviewed the handset and says that it “might even be too good for its price.”

The Pixel 6a boasts 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, two 12-megapixel shooters, 4,410mAh, a 60Hz display refresh rate coupled with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. It also features a 6.1-inch display, a tensor chip and more.

The $599 handset is available in ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Sage.’ For more on the Pixel 6a, check out our review.

Let us know if you plan to purchase the Pixel 6a or you’re waiting a few more months for Google’s Pixel 7.