New Moto Razr expected to launch on August 2nd

Motorola’s Razr finally has a release date, according to the company’s official handle on the microblogging site Weibo. The handset will launch alongside the Moto X30 Pro on August 2nd at 7:30pm CST (8:30pm ET).

The event will be flagship focused as both phones are poised to offer flagship-level specs. It’s also funny that this foldable-focused event takes place only eight days before the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event.

Both devices are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is a huge upgrade.

Previous leaks suggest that the new Razr will bear a resemblance to the Galaxy Flip 3 instead of the Razr or Razr 5G. It will sport a boxier design and feature two rear-facing cameras, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 13-megapixel ultrawide. Additionally, the phone is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Previously, the company has started to tease its upcoming smartphone showing the phone folded and unfolded.

It’s currently unclear if the foldable phone will launch in Canada.

Source: Android Police