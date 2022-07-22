Fitbit’s ‘Find Phone’ feature is rolling out to Luxe trackers

Fitbit is bringing its ‘Find phone’ feature to its Luxe tracker device. Via Firmware ‘version 1.171.50,’ Fitbit users can now access this feature outside of having to use Fitbit smartwatches.

Up until now, Fitbit’s Find phone option has been exclusive to the company’s smartwatches. Prior to adding Fitbit Luxe to the list of eligible devices, the Fitbit Charge 5 also gained new functionality.

Strangely enough, Fitbit actually rolled out the functionality for Luxe devices to use Find phone at the same time as Fitbit Charge 5. However, the company chose not to disclose this in the software’s release notes. However, it’s since been discovered and confirmed that the Luxe can utilize this feature.

Delving into a Fitbit help article shows release notes for the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5. Both are largely the same and make reference to the Find phone feature.

Fitbit’s Find phone feature works similarly to Apple’s Find My app or Google’s Find My Device. In the event that a user loses their smartphone, they can turn to Fitbit’s Find phone feature. Though, Fitbit users must be in range of their misplaced device in order for it to work properly.

For both devices, Firmware version 1.171.50 also includes “bug fixes and improvements.” The Luxe and Charge 5 also gain new clock faces in the Fitbit Gallery.

Image credit: Fitbit

Via: Android Police