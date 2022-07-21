Rogers change in leadership won’t impact plans to separate wireless, wireline traffic

Rogers has replaced Jorge Fernandes as the company’s chief technology and information officer.

Ron McKenzie now fills the role, Rogers’ website outlining the company’s leadership team shows.

Rogers told The Globe and Mail, which first reported the news, that Fernandes is stepping down from the role. “Effective immediately, Ron McKenzie becomes Chief Technology and Information Officer,” Rogers said.

The leadership change comes nearly two weeks after a national outage left many Canadians unable to use their phones and home internet services, among a barrage of other services.

MobileSyrup reported the company plans to separate its wireless and wireline services to prevent a similar outage in the future. At this time, all traffic goes through one core network, and separating them will prevent an outage from taking out both networks simultaneously.

A source familiar with the matter told MobileSyrup Fernandes announced the plans at an all-hands meeting. The leadership changes won’t impact these plans.

The migration will likely happen in the next two years, and the project will take up to 18 months to complete. Rogers will complete the change deep within its network, and customers shouldn’t feel a difference. It’s unclear what the project’s final price tag will be.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Globe and Mail