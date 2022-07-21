Google’s Pixel 6a now available for pre-order in Canada

Calling all Pixel enthusiasts, the Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order.

The device features a 60Hz refresh rate, has a 6.1-inch display, and houses the same Tensor chip available in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6a retails for $599 in Canada and is available in three colours ‘Sage,’ ‘Chalk’ and ‘Charcoal.’ Shoppers pre-ordering on Google’s website will get the Pixel Buds A-Series for free.

You can learn more about the Pixel 6a here.

Carrier availability

Several Canadian carriers have listed pre-order details for the Pixel 6a.

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus is also allowing its customers to pre-order the device. Customers can pay $0 upfront without interest and pay off the device over 24 payments using the company’s payment plan.

Telus is also offering customers free Pixel Buds A-Series. However, customers will have to sign-up for a two-year term at a minimum.

Telus flanker brand Koodo also has the Pixel 6a available for pre-order with the free Buds A-Series.

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile has the Pixel 6a available for pre-order as well, although the website doesn’t mention free Buds A-Series.

At the time of writing, Bell, Rogers, and their flanker brands didn’t have the device available for pre-order on their respective websites.