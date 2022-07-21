Amazon discounts select Fire TVs by up to 27 percent

Amazon Canada has come back to the table post Prime Day by discounting select Fire TV models by up to 27 percent. These range from the 43-inch to 65-inch TVs.
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $439.99 (save $160)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $509.99 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $899.99 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $399.99 (save $70)
