Sony partners with Toronto’s Spin Master for PlayStation toys and merch

Toronto-based Spin Master has announced a new licensing agreement with Sony tied to first-party PlayStation titles, including God of War, Horizon, The Last of Us, Uncharted and future games.

The toy maker says it plans to create products “in the action figure, collectible, playset, plush, roleplay, vehicles, RC and games & Puzzle categories.”

Here’s hoping Spin Master creates the remote-controlled The Last of Us Clicker of my dreams nightmares.

“Both SIE’s PlayStation and Spin Master share a common goal, to inspire and entertain consumers through the relentless pursuit of innovation. Together we will bring the interactive storytelling of Sony’s immersive PlayStation games to life in an all-new way, extending the fandom from digital to reimagined physical play,” said Spin Master COO Chris Beardall in a recent statement.

Spin Master’s PlayStation toy offerings are expected to arrive in early 2024 and include game console branding surrounding the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Canadian company also controls brands like Paw Patrol, Bakugan, Kinect Sand, Air Hogs, Hatchimals and more.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: Newswire