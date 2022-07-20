SaskTel’s Rural Fibre Initiative brings infiNET to the Town of Kindersley

SaskTel’s Rural Fibre Initiative has allowed most homes and businesses in the Town of Kindersley to be connected to its infiNET service.

The company says the service delivers fast internet speeds (close to 1Gbps) and connects customers with the latest digital tools and technologies.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to providing the people of our province the advanced communications technologies and services they need,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s president and CEO, said. “With infiNET service now available throughout most of the community, our customers in the Town of Kindersley are better equipped than ever to connect to the world around them.”

The company has invested $100 million in the initiative it announced back in 2020. The program is being completed in phases and will connect 60,000 customers in 45 rural communities by the end of next year.

Kindersley falls under the second phase of the initiative. SaskTel previously announced that the initiative’s first phase is 95 percent complete, bringing infiNET to the communities of Balgonie, Biggar, Langham and Pilot Butte.

Image credit: Town of Kindersley

Source: SaskTel