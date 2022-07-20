Lucky Mobile Flash Sale offers 3GB of bonus data each month on select plans

Lucky Mobile is running a new flash sale offering 3GB of bonus data each month when you sign up for auto top-up on select plans.

Flash Sale! Sign up for a cheap phone plan and get 3GB of bonus data each month when you sign up for Auto Top-Up on select plans.(1) Learn more: https://t.co/l69MiBPXl8 pic.twitter.com/uUsibD0N1F — Lucky Mobile Canada (@LuckyMobileCan) July 20, 2022

This offer ends on July 21st and is available online and t select retailers. Your SIM card has to be activated by August 19th to redeem this offer. There’s also a one-time $10 SIM card charge.

Additionally, the offer requires a minimum plan of $35 per month.

Auto top-up is when you authorize payments on your credit card, Visa Debit or bank account to your account balance every month to cover your monthly charges.

Source: Lucky Mobile