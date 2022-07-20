fbpx
Lucky Mobile Flash Sale offers 3GB of bonus data each month on select plans

You need to sign up for Auto Top Up to qualify for the bonus data

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 20, 20224:52 PM EDT
Lucky Mobile is running a new flash sale offering 3GB of bonus data each month when you sign up for auto top-up on select plans.

This offer ends on July 21st and is available online and t select retailers. Your SIM card has to be activated by August 19th to redeem this offer. There’s also a one-time $10 SIM card charge.

Additionally, the offer requires a minimum plan of $35 per month.

Auto top-up is when you authorize payments on your credit card, Visa Debit or bank account to your account balance every month to cover your monthly charges.

Source: Lucky Mobile

