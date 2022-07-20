HBO Max drops an official House of the Dragon trailer

A new House of the Dragon trailer offers a better look at HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones (GoT) prequel series that’s scheduled to premiere on August 21st on Crave.

So far, we’ve only seen teasers for the anticipated TV show, but this is our first extended look at the series.

Unsurprisingly, HBO has reportedly invested heavily in House of the Dragon with a budget of more than $15 million USD (roughly $19 million CAD) per episode. House of the Dragon was co-created by Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and Game of Thrones book series author George R.R. Martin. Condal is the co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and other episodes.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno are also featured in the series.

The TV show is set roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the House of Targaryen.

HBO is also working on another spin-off Game of Thrones series titled Snow that’s focused on Jon Snow from franchise’s main series.

Source: HBO