Canadian company signs SpaceX’s first Starlink deal with an aircraft manufacturer

Aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Canada will utilize SpaceX’s Starlink internet on its Dash 8-400 aircraft.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company announced it would use Starlink’s satellite-based services for in-flight Wi-Fi, providing customers with high-speed, low latency internet unavailable from other satellite or air-to-ground systems. De Havilland Canada says this is the first agreement between Starlink and any original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

“The Starlink antenna’s lightweight and aerodynamic form factor enable a more sustainable operation with fuel savings not capable with other legacy systems,” the company said in a press release.

Did you miss it? Earlier today, we launched new cabin enhancement features that increase flexibility to the Dash 8-400. This includes a first of its kind collaboration with @SpaceX's Starlink to enable high speed internet on DHC aircraft.https://t.co/7Ji4o601tY pic.twitter.com/bipXxwX2WD — De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (@dehavillandAIR) July 19, 2022

The agreement is part of updates the company is making to the aircraft to “enhance customer appeal.”

“As we work toward relaunching the production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, our design weight increases and cabin enhancements, which are available to retrofit in-service aircraft, illustrate De Havilland Canada’s ongoing commitment and investments to support the worldwide fleet,” Jean-Philippe Côté, the company’s vice-president of programs, said.

Image credit: De Havilland Canada

Source: De Havilland Canada Via: Tesla North