Amazon discounts select ‘renewed’ Apple Watch models and AirPods

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jul 20, 20227:04 AM EDT
Amazon, like many retailers, offers certified ‘renewed’ products on its platform.

The massive online retailer notes that all renewed products, specifically in tech, are “refurbished,” “fully functional,” and in “excellent condition. Backed by a 90-day supplier warranty.”

Here’s a list of current Apple products that offer deep discounts on its renewed list:

Source: Amazon Canada

