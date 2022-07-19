Telus says it will invest $220 million in Edmonton in 2022

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus announced plans to invest $220 million in Edmonton in 2022.

The investment comes as part of a larger $17 billion investment in Alberta through 2026. That investment will go towards ” operations, network infrastructure, and spectrum” and Telus says it will create 8,500 jobs in Alberta.

Telus also says its investment goes beyond operations and infrastructure in Edmonton. In a press release, the company said that it and its team members have provided over $48 million in cash and program contributions as well as volunteered over 1.4 million hours of service in support of charities and community organizations in the city.

Further, Telus reiterated some of its Alberta investment goals in the press release. That includes creating new jobs by hiring 8,500 Albertans with a focus on construction, engineering, and emerging technologies through 2026, and connecting nearly 1 million homes to its ‘PureFibre’ network.

The company also cited plans to connect rural and remote Alberta communities using 5G as it continues rolling out 3,500MHz spectrum. Finally, Telus said it will introduce its 5G standalone network this year and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities to advance IoT and industry solutions.

Those interested can learn more here.