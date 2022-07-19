fbpx
PlayStation 5 bundle with two games in stock at Gamestop in Canada

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Jul 19, 202210:05 AM EDT
If you head to Gamestop’s website right now, you should be added to a virtual line for a chance to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 disc version bundle that includes Horizon Forbidden West and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The console went on sale at 10am ET/7am PT with tweet notifying shoppers says that there is a limit of one per household. The total cost of the bundle is $779.98.

This story will be updated when the PS5 bundle is no longer in stock.

