PlayStation 5 bundle with two games in stock at Gamestop in Canada

If you head to Gamestop’s website right now, you should be added to a virtual line for a chance to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 disc version bundle that includes Horizon Forbidden West and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The console went on sale at 10am ET/7am PT with tweet notifying shoppers says that there is a limit of one per household. The total cost of the bundle is $779.98.

The Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available online only at 10 am ET! Stock is limited. Ship to home only. Limit of one bundle per household. pic.twitter.com/XTqunIRJOi — GameStop Canada 🎮 (@GameStopCanada) July 19, 2022

This story will be updated when the PS5 bundle is no longer in stock.