Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+ on August 3

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+ on August 3rd.

This is roughly six weeks after the film was released in theatres. The movie is a prequel to the main Toy Story films and focuses on Buzz Lightyear, a young astronaut trying to find his way back home after being stuck on a hostile planet.

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvE — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

The film stars Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin and Uzo Aduba.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also made its way to Disney+ shortly after its theatrical release.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.