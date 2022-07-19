Bike Share Toronto teases new e-bikes at Union Station

Bike Share Toronto is adding multiple electric bikes to its Union Station location.

A set of images shared by the bike-sharing company shows about 10 e-bikes lined up at a station on Front Street West, across from the Royal Fairmount Hotel. Regular bikes are already available in the area.

The company has not confirmed the news yet but teased users on Twitter with the images.

Image credit: Bike Share Toronto

Source: @BikeShareTo/ Twitter