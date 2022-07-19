Amazon discounts Echo devices, Apple Watch, SD Cards

There are still plenty of tech deals post Amazon’s Prime Day event.
Below are some of what you can currently score, which offer savings of up to 42 percent on Echo devices, SD Cards, Fire TVs and select smartwatches.
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) for $339.99 (save 17%)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $439.99 (save 27%)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision for $899.99 (save 14%)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card for $37.99 (save $32%)
- SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra MicroSDHC UHS-I Memory Card for $15.19 (save 24%)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $20.99 (save 36%)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $47.84 (save 36%)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 with 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial for $89.95 (save 31%)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $159.95 (save $40)
- Fitbit Luxe for $129.99 (save 24%)
- Fitbit Versa 3 for $225.20 (save 25%)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Silver Aluminum for $249.99 (save $24%)
- SAMSUNG EVO Plus 512GB microSD + Adapter for $74.41 (save 13%)
- Microsoft Surface Pen for $107.03 (save 17%)
- Microsoft WS3-00001 Surface Mouse for $55.14 (save 15%)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13″ Touchscreen for $2,049.99 (save 5%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $89.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $54.99 (save 45%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $52.99 (save 34%)
- Echo Show 8 for $74.99 (save 42%)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Show 5 for $139.98 (save 24%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada