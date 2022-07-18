Samsung releases new photo upscaling ‘Galaxy Enhanced-X’ app

Samsung has added a new app to the Galaxy Store called ‘Galaxy Enhanced-X’, an AI-based photo upscaler.

After you import an image, you’ll see edit options like HDR, Brighten, Fix Blur and Sharpen. There’s also Fix More, Remove reflection, face enhancements and portrait mode edits. To be fair, several other apps are also capable of making similar edits, including Adobe Photoshop Express and even lesser-known apps like Snapseed, so it’s unclear why Samsung opted to release Galaxy Enhanced-X now.

The Galaxy Enhanced-X app also lets users remove unwanted blur/reflections, sharpen/upscale resolution, improve dynamic range and brighten photos captured in low-light conditions. It’s worth noting that when you edit an image using Galaxy Enhancer-X app, both the original and enhanced photo in JPEG format.

The image editing app is compatible with Android 10 and can run on the Galaxy S9 series, Note 9 series, S10 series, S20 series, Note 20, S21 series, Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and the Fold 3 series.

Galaxy Enhanced-X is available in Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

Via: SamMobile