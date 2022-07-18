A brief history of Tesla, Elon Musk and Steam gaming

Tesla’s latest stunt could be adding PC gaming launcher, Steam, to its electric vehicles (EVs).

The automaker has claimed its car is a gaming powerhouse since it refreshed the Model S’ and X’s interiors. The infotainment system hosts roughly 20 games in the Tesla Arcade app. These apps range from mobile titles like the Beach Buggy Racing 2 and Fallout Shelter to arcade games like Asteroids.

In January 2020, Musk asked his Twitter followers if they’d like to see AAA game The Witcher 3 running on Tesla cars. Tucked in the Model S and X interior refresh photos, Tesla again hinted that The Witcher 3 would come to the vehicles a year later. Then in June 2021, Musk announced that the Plaid tier Model S would even be capable of playing Cyberpunk 2077. An actual release date for either game has yet to appear.

With all of this in mind, take Tesla’s Steam announcement with a grain of salt.

Musk recently tweeted, “We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month.”

This is the second time Musk has publically mentioned Steam being featured in Tesla vehicles. The first was a response to IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey on February 22nd, who asked about the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 on Tesla cars. At that time, Musk said the company was deciding whether to bring over individual games or work on the whole Steam experience.

There is still a lot to know about the program when/if it launches. Will it support all Steam games? Can it run on all Tesla cars or only modern ones? There are near endless questions surrounding Musk’s tweet, but as usual, not a lot of answers.

Source: @elonmusk Via: The Verge