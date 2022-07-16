Hyundai shows off concept EVs, hints at Ioniq 5 N coming in 2023

Hyundai unveiled two new performance electric vehicles (EVs) and confirmed a sportier version of its Ioniq 5 is set to arrive next year.

Detailed at what the company called “N Day 2022,” the new vehicles will be part of its high-performance ‘N’ sub-brand. First up, there’s the Ioniq 5 N set to release in 2023. Hyundai didn’t reveal much about the Ioniq 5 N beyond the 2023 release.

Gear Patrol suggests the 5 N will be a sportier take on Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5, including hopes that it will perform similarly to the Kia EV6 GT, which boasts 577 horsepower (hp), 546 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0-60mph (about 0-97km/h) in 3.5 seconds.

Hyundai called the other two performance cars “rolling lab” concept vehicles. While that likely means they won’t be available for consumers, Hyundai executive vice president and head of customer experience Thomas Schemera said they “play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles.”

First up is the RN22e concept based on the just-released Ioniq 6 (which Hyundai seems to think is a portable home office). Gear Patrol says the RN22e likely hints at a future Ioniq 6 N. The RN22e runs on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and boasts the same 577hp and 546 lb-ft electric motor as the EV6 GT, plus an estimated top speed of over 155mph (about 250km/h).

By using the E-GMP platform, the RN22e should offer the ability to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes with the right charger.

The other rolling lab Hyundai unveiled is the hydrogen fuel cell hybrid N Vision 74, sporting a retro design throwing back to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974. The N Vision 75 boasts 671hp, 664 lb-ft torque and can also hit a top speed over 155mph (250km/h).

You can learn more about the new N concepts on Hyundai’s website.

Image credit: Hyundai

Source: Hyundai Via: Gear Patrol