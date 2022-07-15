College-focused spinoff of The Boys aptly named Gen V is coming

Fresh off the successful heels of The Boys Season 3, Amazon has confirmed that its upcoming spinoff is titled Gen V. The series follows a cast of characters attending an American college for superheroes.

Amazon has already produced and released the anthology spinoff titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical. However, the studio is now turning back towards live action. In a Twitter post spotlighting the cast and crew of the show, Amazon confirmed that the series has “the intensity, the grit, [and] the humour” of its parent series.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Gen V deals with a group of college-aged characters going through the ins and outs of young adulthood on a co-ed campus. Therefore, it’s safe to expect some romantic relationships to blossom. Bitter rivalries and butting heads are likely to also unfold over the course of the series.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. The series also features Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

As for when to expect Gen V on Amazon Prime Video, the company has yet to reveal a release window. However, The Boys Season 3 has recently concluded. Amazon has also confirmed a fourth season is greenlit.

