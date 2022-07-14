Huawei’s Watch GT 3 Pro is now available in Canada.

To celebrate the Canadian launch, for a limited time the China-based company is offering free Huawei FreeBuds Pro ($269) or Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick ($349) alongside the purchase of the select Huawei Watch GT3 Pro models.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition is available starting at $548.99, and Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition is available for $798.99 at selected Canadian retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Visions and more.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro offers up to two weeks of battery life (if you grab the Titanium Edition), 5ATM water resistance that even works in saltwater, exercise, SpO2, stress, sleep and skin temperature tracking and more. My review of the Ceramic variant will release soon, but I’m a big fan of the wearable’s luxury style and how it matches my outfits well.

The Watch GT 3 Pro is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.