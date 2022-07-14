Tesla’s autopilot head resigns after five years at the EV maker

A pivotal part of Tesla’s success, other than its vehicles being environmentally friendly and efficient, is that its vehicles are autonomous.

Now, the person responsible for leading the development of Autopilot is leaving Tesla. Andrej Karpathy, director of AI and a key leader of the Autopilot Vision team has announced that he is parting ways with Tesla.

“It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways,” said Karpathy. “In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum.”

Musk replied to Karpathy’s tweet in an affable manner, which might mean that there is no bad blood between the two, and Karpathy isn’t a statistic in the 3.5 percent workforce that Musk wants to layoff.

Before Karpathy, former Apple executive Chris Lattner occupied the role, for a short six-month stint. Since taking over the role in 2017, Karpathy has overseen the development of the Tesla autopilot feature. However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses.

U.S. safety regulators are currently investigating Tesla’s Autopilot feature after a Model S accident left three passengers dead. Read more about it via the link below:

