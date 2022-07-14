Amazon debuts new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon has released a brand new look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ahead of its debut on September 2nd. The new teaser gives us more time to explore the diverse settings, characters, and an ominous threat looming over them.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. In classic fashion to the IP, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power feature an ensemble cast.

The teaser trailer only runs for two minutes, 30-seconds, yet we still see a few familiar characters. The bulk of the teaser features Galadriel, a royal elf. She speaks to Elrond with claims that the “enemy is still out there.” The series is expected to dive into the rise of Sauron and the creation of the rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been building a lot of anticipation. Amazon has reportedly spent an estimated $1 billion USD and is planning five seasons of the TV series. The company even won the rights in a $250 million payout. Adding in the development and production of it all, the series could be one of the most expensive shows produced.

The series stars Nazanin Boniadi, Benjamin Walker, Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, and Ismael Cruz Cordova. Its creative team includes Patrick McKay and John D. Payne.

Season one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is comprised of eight episodes. The season unfolds weekly beginning on September 2nd and concludes October 21st, 2022.

