fbpx
Deals

Amazon Prime Day is over but these tech deals are still available

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jul 14, 20227:30 AM EDT
0 comments

Though Amazon’s very popular Prime Day is over, the deals just don’t stop. If you’re still looking for decent discounts, the online retailer and its partners are continuing several offers on tech devices.

Below are all of the deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments