Amazon Prime Day is over but these tech deals are still available

Though Amazon’s very popular Prime Day is over, the deals just don’t stop. If you’re still looking for decent discounts, the online retailer and its partners are continuing several offers on tech devices.
Below are all of the deals:
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $158 (save 47%)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbud for $297.99 (save 8%)
- Sony Wireless Over-The-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (save 61%)
- JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $69.98 (save 42%)
- JBL Club Pro+ for $139.98 (save 53%)
- JBL Flip Essential Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 (save 29%)
- Google Nest Cam for $169.98 (save 29%)
- Toshiba 4K Smart Fire TVs starting at $379.99 (43-inch to 65-inch)
- Up to 27% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $899.99 (save 14%)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $159.99 (save 24%)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $159.99 (save 20%)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 for $89.95 (save 31%)
- Fitbit Ace 3, Luxe, Versa 3 for $219.95 (save 27%)
- OPEN 23.6-inch 1800R Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save 20%)
- ASUS ZenBook Flip 14 Ultra Slim Convertible Laptop for $799 (save 22%)
- JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.98 (save 29%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) (Renewed) for $166.09 (save 30%)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $139.98 (save 7%)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card for $37.99 (save 32%)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $47.84 (save 36%)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $20.99 (save 36%)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $35.99 (save 10%)
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $50.08 (save 10%)
- Samsung EVO Select 32GB microSDHC UHS-I U1 Memory Card with Adapter for $13.43 (save 21%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada