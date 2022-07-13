Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27

The sequel to Sega’s first retro mini console, the aptly named Sega Genesis Mini 2, will launch in North America on October 27th.

Like its 2019 predecessor, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is packed with classic Genesis titles, similar to Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic. This time around, the collection even includes Sega CD titles thanks to the mini console featuring additional power (it’s unclear if the Genesis Mini 2 offers ‘Blast Processing‘ though).

Titles set to make their way to the Genesis Mini 2 include Sonic CD, Sonic 3D Blast (a hidden gem in the Sonic series), Vectorman 2, Rolling Thunder 2 and several more lesser-known Genesis titles from the 16-bit era.

Below are all of the games that have been confirmed so far (Sega will likely reveal more titles in the coming months):

Sonic CD

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Ninja Warriors

After Burner II

OutRun

OutRunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

VectorMan 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros.

Alien Soldier

Rainbow Islands -Extra-

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

It’s unclear how much the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will cost in Canada, but in the United States, it’s priced at $103 USD (about $133 CAD) and will exclusively be sold through Amazon.

Image credit: Sega (YouTube)

Source: Sega