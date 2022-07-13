Here are the games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in July

Sony has announced the first batch of new PlayStation Plus games for ‘Extra’ and ‘Premium’ members arriving on the subscription service in July, with titles like Assassin’s Creed Unity, Marvel’s Avengers and Saints Row IV included.

The new additions will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers on July 19th, with two extra “classic” titles exclusively for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

Check out the titles coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members below:

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5, PS4

Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

Check out the classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members below:

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

PlayStation Plus Essential costs $69/year, Extra costs $114/year and Premium costs $139/year.

Imnage credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation