McDonald’s app offering free fries for French Fry Day

You can’t go wrong with free french fries, even if they’re from McDonald’s.

In celebration of National French Fry day (July 13th), McDonald’s Canada is giving away free French fries. Of course, the fries aren’t entirely free and require you to make a minimum food or beverage purchase of $1.

The deal is valid on in-restaurant purchases, mobile orders for in-store pick up, drive-thru and curbside delivery. The offer expires on July 27th, so you have more than just today to grab free fries.

This wouldn’t be a McDonald’s-related MobileSyrup story if I don’t mention the 2019 incident where I was defrauded $2,000 in food via the fast food chains app. Since then, McDonald’s has launched a new rewards program in Canada while still not improving the security of its app with features like two-factor authentication and location-aware ordering.

McDonald’s mobile app is available on iOS and Android.