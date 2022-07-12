Here’s how you can watch Carl Pei unveil the Nothing Phone (1) today

Nothing is ready to drop its Nothing Phone (1) today at its event titled Nothing (event): Return to Instinct. While the device isn’t releasing in Canada or the United States, we thought some of you might still be interested in following along with the event and the new device, in case a future iteration of it is compatible with North American carriers.

From what we know so far, the upcoming device will run on a “custom-tuned” Snapdragon 778G+ chip with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It features rear light-up strips and is expected to sport a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display.

Nothing founder Carl Pei will unveil the device today in London at 4pm BST, which is 11am ET/8am PT, and share some unknowns about the device, including pricing and availability.

The event is titled Nothing (event): Return to Instinct, and will be available to stream on Nothing’s website and its YouTube channel. You can also tune in to the event directly from the embedded feed below today at 11am ET/8am PT, or keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event.

Image credit: Nothing