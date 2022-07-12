NASA reveals incredible colour photos from James Webb Space Telescope

Space is cool.

NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute have published the sharpest, clearest colour photos of deep space ever snapped by the $10 billion USD (roughly $13 billion CAD) James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Seriously, even if you aren’t into space news, these photos are impressive.

Clouds are in the forecast for exoplanet WASP-96 b! ☁️ Webb spotted the unambiguous signature of water, indications of haze & evidence for clouds (once thought not to exist there)! This is the most detailed exoplanet spectrum to date: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/ySe4Y9V0uP — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

The detailed images include a photo of a giant gas planet outside of our solar system, images of the Carina Nebula and even an updated snap of a classic photo of five tightly clustered galaxies.

There’s also a photo of a large gaseous exoplanet called ‘WASP-96b‘ that’s roughly 1,000 light-years away from earth. The planet is about the size of Jupiter, but with half the mass.

In a statement, Gregory Robinson, the director of the James Webb Space Telescope program, said that “you ain’t seen nothing yet” regarding the images, perhaps indicating that more photos will be published shortly.

Image credit: NASA

Source: NASA Via: Reuters