Check out Best Buy Canada’s top PlayStation deals

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a PlayStation sale with a bunch of games and accessories on sale. Some of the deals mentioned below end tomorrow, July 13th, while others expire on July 14th. Make sure you check when a specific deal is expiring if you’re going to sit on idea of making a purchase.
Check out the deals below:
PS4 Games
NHL 22 (PS4): $24.99 (save $25)
NBA 2K22 (PS4): $19.99 (save $10)
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4): $39.99 (save $40)
Madden NFL 22 (PS4): $24.99 (save $20)
Far Cry 6 (PS4): $29.99 (save $50)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4): $29.99 (save $50)
WWE 2K22 (PS4): $59.99 (save $20)
Battlefield 2042 (PS4): $29.99 (save $10)
Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4): $29.99 (save $20)
Find all PS4 games on sale here.
PS5 Games
NHL 22 (PS5): $24.99 (save $35)
Far Cry 6 (PS5): $29.99 (save $50)
NBA 2K22 (PS5): $19.99 (save $10)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5): $29.99 (save $20)
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5): $54.99 (save $35)
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5): $39.99 (save $25)
Battlefield 2042 (PS5): $29.99 (save $15)
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS5): $29.99 (save $50)
Find all PS5 games on sale here.
PlayStation Accessories
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (all colours): $79.99 (save $15)
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Charging Station: $24.99 (save $15)
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Shifter for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $364.98 (save $65)
Thrustmaster T150 Racing Wheel for PS5/PS4/PC: $249.99 (save $20)
Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 (STGD2000100): $89.99 (save $10)
PlayStation 5 Media Remote Control: $24.99 (save $15)
Surge Dual USB-C Controller Charging Cable for PS5: $10.99 (save $2)
Seagate 4TB 2.5-inch Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 (STGD4000400): $119.99 (save $25)
PlayStation 5 HD Camera: $64.99 (save $15)
Find all PlayStation accessories on sale here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credits: Best Buy