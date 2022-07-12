Apple is reportedly no longer working with Jony Ive

Apple has reportedly opted to not renew its agreement to work with Jony Ive, the tech giant’s former chief design officer, according to a report from The New York Times.

Ive left Apple back in 2019 to start his own design company, LoveForm, though at the time said he looked forward to working with Apple for “many years to come” through a consulting agreement with the tech giant. However, it appears Apple and Ive have decided not to renew that contract three years later.

According to The New York Times, several Apple executives questioned how much the tech giant was paying Ive and became frustrated with the number of designers that left the company to work at LoveForm.

Recent rumours indicated that Ive was somewhat involved with upcoming Apple projects, including the company’s often-rumoured AR/VR headset.

Since Ive’s departure from Apple as its chief design officer, the look and direction of the tech giant’s products have changed significantly, with the SD card slot-equipped, rather thick MacBook Pro (2021) being the most notable example.

Ive first joined Apple in 1992 and was heavily involved in creating the iPod, iMac, iPhone and more. Ive’s firm currently works with several notable clients, including Airbnb and Ferrari.

Source: The New York Times Via: CNET