fbpx
News

Select Apple Watch models now on sale for Amazon Prime Day

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jul 12, 20222:43 PM EDT
0 comments

If you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or buying one for a family or friend, Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is offering several great deals on the wearable.

Below are are all of the offers:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments